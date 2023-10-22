England's Topley out of World Cup with injury

IMAGE: England pacer Reece Topley fractured his left index finger during the World Cup match against South Africa in Mumbai. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after fracturing his left index finger in their 229-run defeat by South Africa, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Topley injured his finger in the first innings and needed treatment, briefly going off the field. Although he returned to bowl and finished with figures of 3/88, he did not come out to bat in the run chase when England collapsed.



The 29-year-old was England's best bowler at the World Cup with eight wickets in three games.



"Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.



"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation."



The ECB said a replacement would be announced in due course but coach Matthew Mott said Jofra Archer, who is among the reserves as he makes his comeback from an elbow injury, would not be included in the squad.



"Jof is not going to be considered for selection, he is not going to be able to play a part in the end of this campaign," Mott told Sky Sports after the defeat.



Defending champions England are ninth in the standings with just one win in four games. They next play bottom side Sri Lanka on Thursday in Bengaluru.