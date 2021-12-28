PHOTOS: SA vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

IMAGES from Day 3 of the opening Test, played between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with teammates after picking the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session on day three to be 327 all out in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday.

After day two was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates on dismissing India's KL Rahul. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada running through India's middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on day three.

IMAGE: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of India's Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Ngidi's career best figures in tests are 6-39 on debut against India at Centurion Park in 2018.