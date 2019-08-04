PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Last updated on: August 04, 2019 22:59 IST

Images from Sunday's second T20 International between India and the West Indies, at Lauderhill, Florida.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma laid the foundation for India's total with a solid 67 off 51 balls in the second T20 International against the West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Krunal Pandya's two last-over sixes after Rohit Sharma's characteristically sublime 67 lifted India to 167 for five against the West Indies in the second T20 International, in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday.

Rohit scored his runs off 51 balls, setting India up for a challenging total before Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja propped up the innings by smashing 20 runs in the final over, which was bowled by Keemo Paul.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli became the highest run scorer among Indians in T20 cricket during his knock of 28 off 23 balls. Photograph: BCCI

In the process, Rohit became T20 internationals' most prolific six-hitter, going past Chris Gayle with 106 maximums. He struck six fours and three sixes in the match.

Sent in to bat, India were off to a quick start as they reached the 50-run mark in the seventh over, with Rohit doing the bulk of scoring.

Rohit found the gaps with ease, clipping Paul off his pads for a six over deep mid-wicket. The World Cup’s highest scorer then swept him for a four as the Indians upped the tempo.

Keemo Paul gave the West Indies the breakthrough when he bowled Shikhar Dhawan, with the Indian scorecard reading 67 for one in the eighth over.

Two quiet overs followed as India captain Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who broke the shackles with a six over deep mid-wicket, Sunil Narine being the bowler, and then brought up his 17th half-century in the T20 format with a single to long-off.

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Nicely getting underneath the flight of left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, Kohli got going with a neat six.

Well-settled at the other end, Kohli's deputy Rohit then smashed Carlos Brathwaite for a six and four as India's hundred came up in the 13th over.

It took a fine catch from Shimron Hetmyer to bring an end to Rohit's stay in the middle after he hit one high up off Oshane Thomas with just over six overs left in the Indian innings.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma waves to the dressing room after completing his 50. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rishabh Pant (5) perished quickly, top-edging Oshane into the hands of third man fielder Kieron Pollard.

Sheldon Cottrell then had the big one, sending Kohli's middle stump cartwheeling for a 23-ball 28 with a perfectly-executed yorker and performing his trademark salute celebrations.

By that time tough, Kohli became the highest run scorer among Indians in T20 cricket, including domestic tourneys.