Shamsi puts Ireland in a spin as SA win first Twenty20

Shamsi puts Ireland in a spin as SA win first Twenty20

July 20, 2021 09:20 IST
Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the number one ranked bowler in the format, bamboozled the hosts as he turned the ball both ways and collected figures of 4-27.

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the number one ranked bowler in the format, bamboozled the hosts as he turned the ball both ways and collected figures of 4-27. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa eased to a comfortable 33-run victory over Ireland in their first ever Twenty20 International meeting played at Malahide on Monday.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa posted 165 for seven in their 20 overs, losing their way after a fast start with Aidan Markram (39 from 30 balls) the top-scorer as a number of batsmen got starts but failed to go on and get a big score.

 

Seamer Mark Adair (3-39) was the pick of the home bowlers with his changes of pace, while off-spinner Simi Singh (2-19) again impressed with his accuracy and variations.

Opener Paul Stirling hit left-arm spinner George Linde (2-26) for a six in the first ball of the Ireland innings, but was out the next delivery and the home side battled from that moment on.

Only captain Andy Balbirnie (22), Harry Tector (36) and Barry McCarthy (30 not out) made significant scores as they finished on 132 for nine in their 20 overs.

Shamsi, who is the number one ranked bowler in the format, bamboozled the hosts as he turned the ball both ways and collected figures of 4-27.

The second match in the three-game series will be played in Belfast on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
