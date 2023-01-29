News
This could be Australia's game plan against India...

This could be Australia's game plan against India...

Source: PTI
January 29, 2023 13:22 IST
IMAGE: Travis Head will aim to dominate the Indian bowling attack during the four-Test next month. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Inspired by England's daredevilry in Pakistan, Australian batter Travis Head will shun his conservative approach on spinning pitches and enter the Test series against India with an aim to dominate the opposition bowling attack.

 

India and Australia clash in the upcoming four-Test Gavaskar-Border Trophy, starting with the opener in Nagpur from February 9.

"Watching the way England played in Pakistan, I've probably looked back and wasn't as positive as I'd like to be against spin in those series," Head was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald ahead of the Australian team's departure for India.

"I feel like the way I played throughout this series against spin - I know it's completely different being in Australia - but the more positive I am, the better I am with my feet and the better I am in defence.

"We've seen that with fast bowling this summer. When I hunt the ball, my front foot defence is probably the best it's been and I think I've got to go over there with a positive mindset, not a defensive one."

In his three previous series in Asia -- against Pakistan in 2018 and 2022 and Sri Lanka last year -- Head has struggled to get going. His past outings in the sub-continent has fetched him 213 runs from 11 innings at 21.30.

"I think I may have been a bit on the defensive side in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which you've always got a ball on your name over there," Head said.

"But get over there, we've got a long time to get settled over there, and get the lay of the land and understand what my role might be. It could be low-scoring, it could be high-scoring, you might need to get big scores, or a 40, 50, 60 might win you a Test match."

Source: PTI
