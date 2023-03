PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Australia's Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put on a 177-run stand. Photograph: BCCI

Usman Khawaja continued his grind while Cameron Green blended attack with defence to get close to his maiden Test hundred as Australia consolidated their position in the fourth match against India by reaching 347 for four at lunch, in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Khawaja (150 batting) and Green (95 batting) have now added 177 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand as the Indian bowlers endured a wicket-less session in which the Australians scored 92 runs after starting the second day at 255 for four.

This is Green's highest Test score surpassing his previous best of 84.

The Indian bowling unit struggled big time on a good batting track as Australians dictated the terms both on attacking as well as defensive front.

Not for once the batters looked in any kind of discomfort on a track that has remained firm and hasn't shown any distinct signs of wear and tear.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja batted patiently to score 150. Photograph: BCCI

Having leaked a lot of runs with the second new ball on the first evening, India captain Rohit Sharma couldn't afford setting an attacking field as he had to check the flow of runs.

Hence, a deep point, deep square leg and deep fine leg were employed to stop the boundary count.

But with a left-right pair at the crease, the bowlers had to alter length as the two kept the scoreboard ticking.

Umesh Yadav (0/95) for the second day in a row was profligate and paid the price as Green launched on a juicy full-toss and a half-volley, driving them past mid-off fielder.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma continued to look for answers as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green picked up from where they left off. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Against Ravichandran Ashwin (1/71), he got on to the backfoot and drove through the point region.

Mohammed Shami (2/84) tried the bouncer tactic but the slowness of the track allowed Green all the time in the world to play the pull-shot.

Khawaja, at the other end, despite batting on century plus didn't deviate from his plans as he tucked Yadav off his hips to the square leg boundary, steering him through vacant slip region.

IMAGE: Cameron Green bats en route his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The 150 came with a pull-shot off Shami as the frustration in Indian platers' body language was palpable.

It also didn't help that Kona Bharat, rated highly by this team management, had another awful day behind the stumps. His technique while keeping up to the spinners looked a bit faulty as he was getting up too early.