Green's Attacking Knock Frustrates India

Green's Attacking Knock Frustrates India

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 10, 2023 11:40 IST
IMAGE: Cameron Green's knock accelerated Australia's innings and left the Indian bowlers frustrated. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

After Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in the driving seat at the end of Day 1, Green began the second day on a positive note.

Green ended the opening day of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on 49. The 23 year old's overnight wait for just a run to complete his half-century, ended in the very first over.

In the very first over of the day, Green punched Ravindra Jadeja's delivery off the back foot to long-off to bring up a brilliant half-century.

Green's knock left the Indian bowlers frustrated at the end of the opening day. While Khawaja scored a patient century, Green's counterattacking approach saw him accelerate Australia's innings and guide them to 255/4 at the end of Day 1.

Speaking about Green's knock at the Narendra Modi stadium, retired cricketer Ajit Agarkar said the Australian batter's attacking approach gave the visitors the upper hand in the final Test.

Speaking on Star Sports, Agarkar said, 'He is known for playing aggressively, When the ball was old as well, he tried to take chances against spin once or twice. But here I think the bowlers will be slightly disappointed.

'The batting was very good. He is extremely talented, but if you see the first over from Umesh Yadav, there were a few loose deliveries. Maybe he was slightly stiff after standing the entire day in the heat, but Cameron Green didn't waste that chance,' stated Agarkar.

Green's half-century was studded with eight boundaries. While Khawaja kept the scoreboard ticking at one end, Green's quick fire knock saw Australia's innings accelerate as they raced to a strong total in the first innings.

Green and Khawaja's quick fire partnership in the final session of the day left the Indian bowlers frustrated.

Taking over from where he left off, the two continued to trouble the Indian bowlers on the second day. The first hour of the Day 2 belonged to the Australians as Green and Khawaja remained unbeaten at the crease.

Green-Khawaja kept hammering the ball around the park as they comfortably brought up their century stand.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

