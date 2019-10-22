PHOTOS: India trounce South Africa for 3-0 clean sweep

October 22, 2019 10:44 IST

IMAGE: The Indian players celebrate after winning the Test series 3-0. Photograph: BCCI

A dominant India quickly wrapped up the last two wickets to win by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 202 runs and complete an emphatic 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa, in the third and final Test, in Ranchi, on Tuesday.

With another 120 points, India now sit pretty on top of the points table with 240 points as the formalities were completed within the first two overs of the fourth day's play.

The scoreline was not only an indicator of India's absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as they couldn't handle the might of India's batting and the fiery India pace attack lead by Mohammed Shami (13 wickets in the series).

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after winning the third Test in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem (2/18 in 6 overs) wrapped it up in the second over of the day with wickets off consecutive deliveries as South Africa were all-out for 133 in their second innings, 30 runs short of their dismal first innings score of 162.



Theunis de Bruyn, who came in as the concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, was caught behind by wicketkeeper Saha for 30 and Lungi Ngidi was caught and bowled by Nadeem after his lofted straight shot hit non-striker Anrich Nortje and went straight to the bowler.



India registered their 11th consecutive Test series victory at home. This is India's sixth clean sweep at home in a three-Test series and India didn't put a foot wrong during the three-match series winning the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs and the second match in Pune by an innings and 137 runs.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami was one of India's best bowlers in the series with 13 wickets in three matches. Photograph: BCCI

If Rohit Sharma's coming of age in his new role as an opener with 529 runs in series, turned out to be a masterstroke in home conditions, Mayank Agarwal also consolidated his place in the side with a double century and a ton, easing India's long time opening woes.



Captain Virat Kohli was back to his usual consistent best with 317 runs in the series with a career-best of 254 not out, while Ajinkya Rahane registered his first hundred at home in three years.



On the bowling front, the fast bowlers Shami (13 wickets), Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (2 wickets) bowled their hearts out as they combined picked up 26 wickets, while the spinners bagged 32 wickets with Ravichandran Ashwin the top wicket-taker in the series with 15 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged 13 wickets and debutant Nadeem took four wickets.