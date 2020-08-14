News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2

August 14, 2020 18:48 IST
Images from Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl, in Southampton, on Friday.

Scorecard

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan’s Babar Azam drives the ball. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan survived a shortened opening session without losing any wickets to reach 155 for five against England in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

 

England

IMAGE: General view of the covers as the start of the days play. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB


Beaten by three wickets in the first of the three-match series, Pakistan, who chose to bat, were in a sticky situation as they resumed on 126-5. But Babar Azam (45 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (12 not out) saw them through without further damage.

Pakistan

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan avoids a bouncer from Chris Woakes. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes due to bad light and the opening session cut to one hour, they batted with discipline and authority in overcast conditions which favoured the bowlers.

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson looks to field the ball from his own bowling. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Azam clipped boundaries through mid-wicket in successive overs off Chris Woakes and James Anderson, the highlights of an otherwise quiet session which saw the visitors add 29 runs in 15.2 overs.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
