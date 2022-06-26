PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 4

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 3rd Test played between England and New Zealand at Headingly on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot as England's Sam Billings looks on. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

In-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were closing in on half-centuries as New Zealand stayed afloat on 254-5 at lunch on day four of the third test against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Resuming in the morning on 168-5, New Zealand comfortably negotiated the early swing in gusty conditions to build a lead of 223, with Mitchell on 44 not out and Blundell unbeaten on 45.

England made 360 in response to New Zealand's first-innings 329, but the momentum gained by taking three quick wickets late on the third day faded away as Mitchell and Blundell dropped anchor.

IMAGE: England's Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes appeal for the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell . Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership climbed to 93, after Mitchell successfully reviewed an lbw decision off the bowling of Jack Leach in the 68th over.

Although Leach occasionally caused problems, the introduction of fellow spinner Joe Root helped eased the pressure on Mitchell, who reverse-swept him for two fours before milking two more in his next over.

IMAGE:New Zealand's Tom Blundell in action. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The hosts were dealt a blow before play started when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of the remainder of the game after testing positive for COVID-19, with Sam Billings brought in as a substitute.

England, 2-0 up, are bidding to win every match of a home series with at least three tests for the first time since their 4-0 rout of India in 2011.