PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Edgbaston, Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is hit by a short ball from Matthew Potts during Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston on Monday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England chipped away at the wickets but Rishabh Pant's half-century helped India extend their lead in the morning session on Day 4 of the fifth Test match in Birmingham on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a century in the first innings, was unbeaten on 17, while Mohammad Shami made 13 as India reached 229/7 in 73 overs to swell their lead to 316 runs with five sessions still left in the match.



Resuming the fourth day on 125/3, overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara (66 off 168) and Pant (57 off 86) made a confident start.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pujara got going with a backfoot punch and a flick off James Anderson for consecutive boundaries.



Compared to his first innings heroics, Pant looked more measured in his approach.



Pujara, who battled his way to fifty on Day 3, was hardly troubled by the English pacers. Pant and Pujara's job was made easier with Ben Stokes giving three overs to part-timer Joe Root in the morning session.

IMAGE: Jack Leach celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, the Saurashtra batter contributed to his own downfall by but cutting a short and wide ball off Stuart Broad straight to backward point.



Shreyas Iyer (19 off 26) joined Pant in the middle and after a playing a few shots, fell to the short ball yet again. England laid the trap for Iyer and he fell right into it by pulling a short ball straight to the fielder at midwicket.



Pant completed his fifty with a tickle off the pads, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred and a half-century in an overseas Test.



After sweeping Jack Leach for a boundary, Pant went for a reverse pull in the following over but was caught at first slip by Joe Root, leaving India at 198/6.

IMAGE: Matthew Potts celebrates after taking the wicket of Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Towards the end of the session, Potts employed the short ball tactic against Shardul Thakur (4 off 26) who was hit hard on the helmet. Thakur did not last long after that and could not control a pull of Potts to be caught at fine leg.



Jadeja got a life when Anderson grassed a tough chance at cover off Potts' bowling as he kept the scoreboard ticking in the company of Shami.