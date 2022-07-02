Praise for Pant: When in trouble, call the Spiderman!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a one-handed six off spinner Jack Leach on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, in Birmingham, on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The cricket world was in awe of India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant following his outstanding innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England, at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, on Friday.

Pant blasted an extraordinary 146 runs off just 111 deliveries to rally India from a shaky position.

His sixth-wicket 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out), which began after India were struggling on 98 for 5, eventually steered the team past the 300-run mark and end the day on a commanding 338 for 7.

The 24-year-old’s gutsy knock drew plaudits from past and present cricketers.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted: "Simply awesome @RishabhPant17! Well done. Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots."

Former India spinner Amit Mishra also took too the social media platform to applaud the wicketkeeper-batter: “When in trouble, call the Spiderman! What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality English bowling unit under such circumstances. The best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire #EngVsInd."

West Indies bowling great Ian Raphael Bishop lavished praise on the Pant and Jadeja partnership.

"Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5," he tweeted.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: "Box office stuff from Rishabh Pant. One of the best counter-attacking innings that one will ever see. One special player. #INDvsENG."

"Top knock 100 @RishabhPant17 when team needed the most ... keep it up #INDvsENG," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "A superb innings by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial time! Scoring 100 in just 89 balls is truly commendable. Great teamwork from @imjadeja as well by scoring a fifty and building the partnership. #ENGvIND."

Irfan Pathan also praised Pant: "Rishabh Pant and his Punch in test cricket continues. Call him a super star for a reason!"