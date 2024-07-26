News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Brathwaite stands firm as WI fight back

PHOTOS: Brathwaite stands firm as WI fight back

July 26, 2024 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PHOTOS from the Third and final Test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Saturday

Kraigg Brathwaite

IMAGE: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite scored an unbeaten 56. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored an unbeaten 56 as the tourists reached 97 for three at lunch on day one of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday, but will rue the loss of late wickets to ruin their session.

Brathwaite will resume the second session in the hope of anchoring his side's innings after the loss of Alick Athanaze on the stroke of lunch, a further blow following a solid start in which they frustrated the home bowling attack in the first hour.

West Indies

IMAGE: West Indies' Kirk McKenzie is bowled out by England's Mark Wood. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

West Indies, who trail 2-0 in the series, won the toss and elected to bat on what looked a flat wicket, but faced a stern examination from England’s seamers, who beat the bat on numerous occasions with swing and seam.

But the hosts were sucked into bowling too short when fuller deliveries were causing the most concern, which allowed the tourists a 76-run opening stand.

Mikyle Louis made a patient 26 before he edged seamer Gus Atkinson to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, and Kirk McKenzie's brisk 12 from nine deliveries that included three fours was ended as Mark Wood uprooted his middle stump.

 

Athanaze had scored two when he chopped an Atkinson delivery onto his stumps.

Joe Root

IMAGE: England's Joe Root reacts after failing to stump out West Indies' Mikyle Louis. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Brathwaite managed scores of 47 and 48 in the second Test, so will be relieved to have gone past the 50-mark, the 30th time he has done so in Tests to go with 12 hundreds.

He will be key for the remainder of the innings with the tourists having been bowled out for 143 or less in three of their four innings in the series so far.

England convincingly won the first two Tests, by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s and 241 runs at Trent Bridge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir is clear in his intent and communication: Gill
Gambhir is clear in his intent and communication: Gill
India will benefit from Gambhir's fresh ideas: Shastri
India will benefit from Gambhir's fresh ideas: Shastri
India crush B'desh to storm into Asia Cup final
India crush B'desh to storm into Asia Cup final
Talash slips Taliban's shackles to break at Olympics
Talash slips Taliban's shackles to break at Olympics
'Hardik as talented as Stokes, needs consistency'
'Hardik as talented as Stokes, needs consistency'
Defamation filed for cheap publicity: Rahul in court
Defamation filed for cheap publicity: Rahul in court
'Player management will be a challenge for Gambhir'
'Player management will be a challenge for Gambhir'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Say It Without Fear Why Hardik Didn't...'

'Say It Without Fear Why Hardik Didn't...'

Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances