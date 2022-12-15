Donald proposes a boys night out with Dravid

Donald one the best I have ever played in my career

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, was all praise for the former pacer, adding that he would love to pick his brains. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

As India and Bangladesh clash in the two-match Test series, the hosts' bowling coach Allan Donald has issued an apology to Dravid for sledging the Indian batter during a tri-nation series match in 1997.

"There was one ugly incident in Durban when I talk about. (Rahul) Dravid and Sachin (Tendulkar) were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul Dravid.

"I would love to sit with Rahul and go out for a dinner and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually.”

"But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a great guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donald said in an interview on Sony Sports Network.

Dravid, on the other hand, was all praise for the former pacer, adding that he would love to pick his brains.

"He was a great bowler. He's probably one of the best I have ever played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and meet him at the ground 'It's much nicer to see you like this without a ball in your hand and top of your mark with the sunscreen on the face."

"He was an intimidating fast bowler and a terrific one. I would love to catch (up) with him and talk about fast bowling, he's gone on to become a very successful coach, coaching a lot of young fast bowlers."

"We have got a lot of young guys as well and it will be good to pick his brains. Just the privilege of sharing the field with him is phenomenal," Dravid said.