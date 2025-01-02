HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Perera ton secures SL consolation win against NZ

Perera ton secures SL consolation win against NZ

January 02, 2025 10:45 IST

New Zealand players celebrate winning the three-match T20I series vs Sri Lanka 2-1

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate winning the three-match T20I series vs Sri Lanka 2-1. Photograph: ICC/X

Top order batsman Kusal Perera smashed 101 off 46 balls to set up Sri Lanka's consolation seven-run victory in the final T20 International against New Zealand, who won the three-match series 2-1 in Nelson on Thursday.

Perera reached the 100 mark in 44 balls to power Sri Lanka to a commanding 218-5 with skipper Charith Asalanka (46) chipping in with a 24-ball cameo.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay took a stunning catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka after the Sri Lankan opener had top-edged Matt Henry.

Hay ran backwards chasing the skyer and took the catch near the boundary rope. Realising his momentum was taking him across the rope, Hay hurled the ball into the air and returned to complete the catch.

 

Rachin Ravindra (69) and Tim Robinson (37) gave New Zealand a strong start with an opening stand of 81 before the hosts lost a clump of wickets.

Daryl Mitchell (35) hit Asalanka (3-50) for four sixes in a row but fell in the 17th over as Sri Lanka reclaimed control of the match.

New Zealand number 11 Zakary Foulkes made 21 not out off 13 balls but the hosts eventually managed 211-7.

"Scoring a hundred is always special," Perera said after claiming the player-of-the-match award.

"When I went in to bat, I got a wake-up call in the first ball (getting hit on the head by a bouncer) and it was good to get on from there."

New Zealand seamer Jacob Duffy was adjudged player of the series for his eight wickets.

Three-match ODI series between the sides begins in Wellington on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
