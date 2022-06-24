News
PIX: Nicholls dismissal may be most freakish ever

PIX: Nicholls dismissal may be most freakish ever

June 24, 2022 09:12 IST
Henry Nicholls

IMAGE: New Zealand's Henry Nicholls in action. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

New Zealand assistant coach Luke Ronchi said the team had given batsman Henry Nicholls a bit of time on his own in the dressing room after his bizarre dismissal on the first day of the third Test against England.

Nicholls had eked out a 99-ball 19 just before tea when he launched a drive off spinner Jack Leach, only to see the ball hit Daryl Mitchell's bat at the non-striker's end and ricochet into the hands of Alex Lees at mid-off.

 

Henry Nicholls

IMAGE: Umpire Richard Allan Kettleborough ducks out the way after a shot played by New Zealand's Henry Nicholls hits the bat of Daryl Mitchell and is subsequently caught by England's Alex Lees. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

"It's not something you see too often," Ronchi told reporters. "Unfortunately for Henry, it was his demise, but what else can you do?"

"I think most of us gave him a bit of space to start with ... it's just one of those things, you just let someone go through their own thoughts and processes and then afterwards you can chat about it and, I guess, see the lighter side of getting out that way."

"You've just got to accept it after a bit, you'll be a bit grumpy for a while but after that you've got to keep ticking along."

Henry Nicholls

IMAGE: England's Jack Leach reacts after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Mitchell kept ticking along in an unbroken century partnership with Tom Blundell that steered New Zealand to 225 for five at close of play.

A bemused Leach said he was unaware that a player could be dismissed that way.

"I don't actually like the dismissal," he said. "You just have to take it. It's a silly game, isn't it? That's what it made me think: it's a stupid game that we play."

Despite costing his side a wicket, Ronchi said he would not like such incidents taken out of the game by a rule change.

"I like some of those sorts of things," he said. "It's just part of the game that makes it exciting as well. I think if you took those sort of factors out of the game, I think it could make it pretty boring at times."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
