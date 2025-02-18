HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PCB 'ready to host successful Champions Trophy'

PCB 'ready to host successful Champions Trophy'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 20:34 IST

x

The PCB chief added that all measures had been taken to ensure the Champions Trophy showcases Pakistan's traditional hospitality and passion for cricket, while also demonstrating the PCB's capability to host large events with full confidence in providing a secure environment for visiting teams.  

IMAGE: The PCB chief added that all measures had been taken to ensure the Champions Trophy showcases Pakistan's traditional hospitality and passion for cricket, while also demonstrating the PCB's capability to host large events with full confidence in providing a secure environment for visiting teams. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rana Husnain Aleem/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured on Tuesday that the ICC Champions Trophy would be hosted in a manner that would bring pride and joy to the people of Pakistan.

The 50-over ICC showpiece, beginning in Karachi on Wednesday, marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Speaking after a high-level meeting of the PCB in Lahore, Naqvi said the long-awaited dream of hosting a major ICC event had finally come true for Pakistan.

 

The PCB chief added that all measures had been taken to ensure the Champions Trophy showcases Pakistan's traditional hospitality and passion for cricket, while also demonstrating the PCB's capability to host large events with full confidence in providing a secure environment for visiting teams.

Naqvi emphasized that top-level security and hospitality arrangements had been made for all participating teams.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest at the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“We are ready to host the event in a successful manner and also provide the best experience and facilities to the spectators who come to the grounds,” Naqvi said.

He also made it clear that Pakistan was ready to host the prestigious event, viewing it as an ideal platform to showcase to the world that all teams should feel welcome to play in the country.

The tournament will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharing hosting duties. Matches will be played at three venues in Pakistan—Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi—while Dubai will host the games in the UAE. India will play all their matches in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

USA make cricket HISTORY!
USA make cricket HISTORY!
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
Thakur to make County debut, push for India return
'Bumrah will be missed but Indian can win CT 2025'
'Bumrah will be missed but Indian can win CT 2025'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni Sangam1:22

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni...

Massive fire breaks out at Baba Demb in Srinagar2:12

Massive fire breaks out at Baba Demb in Srinagar

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film1:02

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar step out to promote their film

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD