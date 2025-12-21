Why Suryavanshi, Mhatre hurled abuse at Pak bowler!

IMAGE: Pakistan's Ali Raza and India skipper Ayush Mhatre were involved in a heated exchange during the U-19 ODI Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. Photographs: Screengrab via Sony Liv/X

India lost to Pakistan by 191 runs in the Under-19 ODI Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, but despite the summit clash being a one-sided affair, it was not bereft of high-octane drama and on-field altercations.

Chasing 348, India were off to an awful start, losing half their side with only 68 runs on the board. Pacer Ali Raza got rid of both openers - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (26) and Ayush Mhatre (2) -- before he claimed two more wickets to return figures of 4-42 in 6.2 overs.

Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, and Huzaifa Ahsan picked up two wickets apiece as India were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

After dismissing Suryavanshi and Mhatre, Raza gave them a fiery send-off and the Indian openers did not hold back, saying a few angry words to the bowler.

Mhatre got furious over Raza's animated celebration and the duo had a go at each other with expletive words before the on-field umpires intervened.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi reacts to Ali Raza's wild celebration.

Suryavanshi, who got off to a fine start, smashing three sixes and a boundary, edged one to the keeper while trying to play across the line and was walking back to the pavilion when Raza celebrated wildly in front of him. Seething in anger, the star batter turned back and pointed to Raza and then to the ground before hurling some angry words at the bowler.

Suryavanshi, who began the Asia Cup campaign with a record-breaking 95-ball 171 against the UAE, however, failed to deliver in both matches against Pakistan, scoring 5 and 26.

He ended the tournament with 261 runs in five matches with an average of 52.2.

Earlier, put in to bat, Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 runs, riding on a stroke-filled 172 off 113 balls from Sameer Minhas.