HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PCB confirms PSL return with new twist

PCB confirms PSL return with new twist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 16:52 IST

x

PSL

IMAGE: A PCB source said that the remaining eight matches, including the eliminator, qualifier and final had been tentatively scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Photograph: PSL/X

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed the resumption of the Pakistan Super League on May 17, following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media that the revised itinerary would be announced shortly.

The final will be played on May 25.

The PSL was suspend due to border conflict with India.

The PCB had initially announced the relocation of the league to the UAE but suspended it a day later.

 

A PCB source said that the remaining eight matches, including the eliminator, qualifier and final had been tentatively scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

"The main issue is getting all the overseas players with different franchises to return for the remaining matches. The Board and the franchises are working round the clock to ensure the PSL is completed with the best players," the source said. 

PCB considers having mini replacement draft if overseas players do no return for completion of PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering having a mini replacement draft for the remaining PSL matches as franchises are struggling to ensure availability of overseas players who left the country in the wake of recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

"This is because of the problems the Board and the franchises, excluding Multan Sultans, are facing in convincing their overseas players to return for the remaining matches to wrap up the league this year," a franchise official said.

He said since Multan had only one match remaining and were out of the running for the playoffs it was not cost effective for them to recall their overseas players.

"But for Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar who are in the running for the playoffs, their officials and the Board are in touch with the players' agents to get them to return to Pakistan for the remaining matches," he said.

He said if the franchises didn't face much success in convincing their overseas players to return the PCB would consider having a mini replacement draft.

"The other option is that the league regulations allow for teams to play without any foreign players or at the same time they can field a maximum of four overseas players," he said.

The source said some franchises had had success in convincing some of their overseas signings to return but many who left for their countries via Dubai, were not keen to come back so soon after the conflict.

Karachi Kings however succeeded in convincing their captain David Warner to return along with two other Australian players.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's UNBELIEVABLE Numbers!
Kohli's UNBELIEVABLE Numbers!
SEE: After Retirement, Kohli Visits Vrindavan with Anushka
SEE: After Retirement, Kohli Visits Vrindavan with Anushka
Virat Kohli Walks Away Into The Sunset
Virat Kohli Walks Away Into The Sunset
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
How Kohli Redefined Cricket Fitness!
How Kohli Redefined Cricket Fitness!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Indian Celebs At Cannes '25

webstory image 2

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

webstory image 3

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps1:34

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps

Sunny Leone rocks her black & white outfit as she gets clicked in Mumbai1:10

Sunny Leone rocks her black & white outfit as she gets...

3 Terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian3:22

3 Terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD