PCB confirms PSL return with new twist

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed the resumption of the Pakistan Super League on May 17, following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media that the revised itinerary would be announced shortly.

The final will be played on May 25.

The PSL was suspend due to border conflict with India.

The PCB had initially announced the relocation of the league to the UAE but suspended it a day later.

A PCB source said that the remaining eight matches, including the eliminator, qualifier and final had been tentatively scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

"The main issue is getting all the overseas players with different franchises to return for the remaining matches. The Board and the franchises are working round the clock to ensure the PSL is completed with the best players," the source said.

PCB considers having mini replacement draft if overseas players do no return for completion of PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering having a mini replacement draft for the remaining PSL matches as franchises are struggling to ensure availability of overseas players who left the country in the wake of recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

"This is because of the problems the Board and the franchises, excluding Multan Sultans, are facing in convincing their overseas players to return for the remaining matches to wrap up the league this year," a franchise official said.

He said since Multan had only one match remaining and were out of the running for the playoffs it was not cost effective for them to recall their overseas players.

"But for Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar who are in the running for the playoffs, their officials and the Board are in touch with the players' agents to get them to return to Pakistan for the remaining matches," he said.

He said if the franchises didn't face much success in convincing their overseas players to return the PCB would consider having a mini replacement draft.

"The other option is that the league regulations allow for teams to play without any foreign players or at the same time they can field a maximum of four overseas players," he said.

The source said some franchises had had success in convincing some of their overseas signings to return but many who left for their countries via Dubai, were not keen to come back so soon after the conflict.

Karachi Kings however succeeded in convincing their captain David Warner to return along with two other Australian players.