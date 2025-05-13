SEE: After Retirement, Kohli Visits Vrindavan with Anushka

IMAGE: File photo of a quiet spiritual visit to Vrindavan for Virat Kohli and Anushka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhajan Marg Official/Instagram

A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan on Tuesday with his wife, Anushka Sharma, to seek blessings from spiritual leader Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

The couple, dressed in white and wearing face masks, were seen travelling in a local taxi, in a video shared by ANI.

Kohli and Anushka have been long-time followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj and are frequent visitors to Vrindavan. They have often attended his satsangs, occasionally accompanied by their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Kohli’s decision to retire from the longest format brought down the curtain on a glorious 14-year career—one in which he conquered all conditions and opponents with equal grit, leaving an indelible mark both as a batter and as a captain.