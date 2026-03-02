T20 WC Semis: Mitchell Backs NZ's India Experience Ahead of SA Clash

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell says Kiwis focus on winning 'little moments' as they prepare for South Africa semi-final showdown.

IMAGE: New Zealand have been in India since the start of the year having played a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series across various venues in the build-up to the showpiece. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Zealand don't make things bigger than they are, said Daryl Mitchell on Monday, adding that the Kiwis will rely on their recent experience of playing in India for the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Key Points Mitchell stressed that New Zealand maintain clarity in how they operate on and off the field.

Mitchell believes that extended exposure to Indian conditions will aid their semi-final preparation.

He noted that surfaces in Sri Lanka, where NZ played earlier part of the T20 World Cup, were slower and lower compared to India.

New Zealand will take on last edition's runners-up South Africa in the first semi-final to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, and Mitchell said the Kiwis have complete clarity over how they want to operate.

'I guess we know what conditions we'll be coming up with'

"We're pretty clear how we want to operate as Black Caps and that's both on and off the field. We don't make things bigger than what they are, but we're also very excited to be in this position and know how lucky we are to be here in a semifinal," Mitchell told New Zealand Cricket.

"Just looking forward to getting stuck into the contest, trying to win little moments is something that we constantly speak about and hopefully that means we're heading off to a final in a few days' time," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said New Zealand will look to bank on that experience.

"We've spent a bit of time here in India in the last two months and I guess we know what conditions we'll be coming up with," said Mitchell as the Kiwis returned from Sri Lanka after playing a few games in the island nation.

"It'll be different to what we've experienced in the last fortnight in Sri Lanka. But also I think guys will trust the preparation that we've had over the last few months and just looking forward to getting stuck in."

"I would say the Sri Lankan surfaces were a lot slower and a lot lower and got it quite difficult towards the back end of innings."

'Always special to play at Eden Gardens'

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell was named ICC's Player of the Month for January. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Zealand had earlier lost their group stage clash to South Africa by seven wickets.

"They've been one of the best teams in the competition for a reason and they are where they are, so we're really excited to take them on.

Even here in Kolkata in the semi-final of the World Cup, both teams are doing everything they can to try and move on to the next stage. For me, it's just going to be really cool to get into a full crowd at Eden Gardens. It's always pretty special," Mitchell added.



Mitchell said being named the Player-of-the-Month for January after his exploits against India in the ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-1 for a historic result, was a team effort.

"It's nice. It's also recognition as a team for the success we've had in the month of January in 2026, (as) the ODI India series (victory) was historic for us as a country having never done that before," Mitchell said.