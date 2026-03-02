Modi Likens India-Canada Business Ties to T20 Cricket at CEOs Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the India-Canada CEOs Forum, likened T20 cricket to India-Canada business ties, urging fast, fearless partnerships and inviting Canadian CEOs to join India’s development journey.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney along with the members of India-Canada CEOs Forum, in New Delhi on 2 March. Photograph: CII International/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while addressing the India-Canada CEOs Forum, drew parallels between T20 cricket and business partnerships between the two nations.

PM Modi praised Canada's ICC Men's T20 World Cup participation and emphasised India's readiness for fast-paced, fearless collaborations with Canada to drive mutual growth, inviting CEOs to join India's development journey.

At the India-Canada CEOs Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Some of you must be watching cricket. We were all delighted to see Canada play in the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in India. Just like in T20 cricket, with fast decisions, fearless talks, and match-winning partnerships, India and Canada will shape the future together. With this resolve, I invite all of you to join India's development journey."

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi.