Pant's Grit and England's Flying Start Light Up Day 2

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on a 166-run opening stand Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Rishabh Pant’s fighting half-century despite a limp and a roaring 166-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett lit up an eventful Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, as England responded assertively to India’s first-innings 358.

The Ben Stokes-led side closed play at 225 for 2, trailing India by just 133 runs, with Joe Root (20)* and Ollie Pope (18)* safely negotiating the final hour to keep England on track for a potential series-clinching win.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant in action during his knock of 54. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Earlier in the day, the big-hearted Pant, clearly in discomfort but just as clearly determined, brought a packed Old Trafford to its feet with a spirited 54 off 75 balls. Hobbling, he stepped out to bat with India precariously placed at 321/6, and stitched crucial runs with Washington Sundar and the tail.

The standout moment came in the 112th over, when Pant reached his half-century with a fierce boundary off Stokes.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant is bowled by England's Jofra Archer. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

But just as he looked set to shift gears, Jofra Archer knocked him over, silencing the crowd for a moment.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stoke celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of India's Anshul Kamboj. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

India’s innings eventually folded for 358, with Ben Stokes leading from the front, grabbing his first five-wicket haul in Tests in eight years. His final figures read 5 for 72 in 24 overs, while Archer picked up 3 for 73, cleaning up the tail. Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In reply, England’s openers went on the offensive.

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

After a cautious start, Crawley and Duckett punished the straying Indian bowlers with an array of crisp boundaries.

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley bats en route his 84. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

The pair blunted the new ball and raced to 77 without loss at tea.

Debutant Anshul Kamboj had a rough day at the office, leaking 29 runs in 5 overs. Bumrah too struggled early on, going for 22 in his first five.

IMAGE: India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Crawley was the first man to go after making 84, nicking to KL Rahul, who took a good low catch off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

IMAGE: Joe Root pats Ben Duckett on the back after the latter is dismissed on 94 off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Duckett become Kamboj's maiden Test victim when he was caught behind by substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel for 94 off 100 balls.

Root and Pope saw off last 7 overs before close without further damage.