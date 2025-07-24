HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Women's Chess World Cup: Humpy sets up all-India final against Divya

Women's Chess World Cup: Humpy sets up all-India final against Divya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 24, 2025 22:44 IST

x

Koneru Humpy

IMAGE: Grandmaster Koneru Humpy edged China's Tingjie Lei in the tiebreaker to set up an all-Indian final against Divya Deshmukh in the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Photographs: Anna Shtourman/ FIDE

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy held her nerves to score a come-from-behind victory over China'sTingjie Lei in the tiebreaker to set up an all-Indian final against Divya Deshmukh in the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, on Thursday.

Humpy will clash with Divya Deshmukh in the final starting after a day's rest starting on Saturday. With Humpy winning, both she and Divya have now qualified for the Women's Candidates' tournament next year.

Having drawn the first two games in the normal time control Humpy had to settle up with another 1-1 draw in the tiebreaker that comprised two games with 15 minutes for both players with an increment.

Koneru Humpy

After two draws, Humpy had to really work hard in the next set of tiebreak games that had 10 minutes for both players with another increment. Lei got in the lad early in the set of these two games and Humpy erred in the middle game to lose a pawn and get in to a difficult endgame.

What followed was pretty logical as Lei got in command and even thought the position was closer to a draw Humpy did not find the best defensive resources to equalise.

Humpy lost another pawn on the queen side and despite the presence of opposite coloured Bishops in the endgame, white's influence on both flanks tilted things decisively in her favour.

It was a win on demand wherein Humpy dominated the next game. The Queen pawn opening was good enough wherein Humpy was in command right from the word go.



Humpy won with her superior technique and also her absolute determination to turn the tide in her favour from any given position.

 

In the third set of tie-break games Humpy drew white in the first game and crushed Lei in all departments of the game.

Winning this game meant that just a draw was needed for her to get in to the final and in the return game Humpy was at her technical best as she won again out of an Italian opening.

If there is one title that has eluded Humpy it's the World Cup and World championship. Apart that Humpy has won everything under the sun.

Schedule: FIDE Women's World Cup Final
Game 1 - July 26
Game 2 - July 27
Tiebreak - July 28

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final
History Maker! Divya Marches Into FIDE World Cup Final
FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
Meet Harikrishnan A Ra: India's 87th chess GM
Meet Harikrishnan A Ra: India's 87th chess GM
Anand breaks silence on Carlsen's fiery outburst
Anand breaks silence on Carlsen's fiery outburst

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ed Sheeran Loved Shillong: 8 Reasons You Would Too

webstory image 2

World's 10 Best Airlines 2025

webstory image 3

Acer Unveils Swift Lite 14 For India

VIDEOS

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London0:28

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London

Eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member2:09

Eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk1:00

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD