Pant should bat in the 'Russell mode' in T20s: Shastri

Pant should bat in the 'Russell mode' in T20s: Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 10, 2022 16:12 IST
'Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has managed just 281 runs from 11 games without a single half-century in IPL 2022. Photograph:BCCI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri says Rishabh Pant must bat in the "Andre Russell mode" and not change the tempo once he gets going in T20 cricket.

 

The left-hander has collected 281 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 152.71 in IPL 2022 but has struggled to convert his starts into meaningful contributions.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is having an underwhelming IPL season. He has shown glimpses of his destructive power but could not take the team over the line like he has done in the past.

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the Russell mould in this format of the game," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Time Out.

"You get your eye in, you're striking it well - don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to."

Shastri feels what sets Rusell, one the most destructive batters in T20 cricket, apart from the other is the clarity of mindest, which will also serve Pant, who is capable of playing belligerent knocks, well.

"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him. There's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system - it is (all about) smacking.

"Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket."

"He's getting off to starts and then getting out in a manner which he wouldn't like, but I don't think he should change his tempo," added Shastri.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels Pant is his best when he is reckless and pummelling the opposition.

"Rishabh Pant is almost at his best when he's reckless, and we've seen him play some exceptional innings when he just continues to take teams down time and time again," Vettori said.

Delhi Capitals have lacked a quality finisher and Pant has adopted a conservative approach out of a sense of responsibility.

"It's a team game, you don't expect an individual to go and win the game all the time. But in that short period of time, if he does the damage, there's enough damage to bring that required rate from say 12 an over to 10 an over. Then it's for the other guys to take it home," Vettori added.

Delhi need to win all their three remaining matches to get to the play-offs and Shastri wants Pant to bat at No 3.

"I'd like to see him bat at three for Delhi Capitals, especially now when the heat is on, when they've got to win. Let him go and smack it."

 

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

