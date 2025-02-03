HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's Champions Trophy matches in Dubai: Where to buy tickets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 03, 2025 17:06 IST

IMAGE: India's Champions Trophy matches were shifted to Dubai after they refused to play in Pakistan citing security concerns. Photograph: BCCI

The ticket sales for India's three group-stage Champions Trophy matches and the first semi-final scheduled to take place in Dubai will begin on Monday evening, the ICC announced.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

India's matches were shifted to Dubai after they refused to play in Pakistan citing security concerns.

The tickets, which start from AED 125 (INR 2,900 approx), will be available for purchase online from 5.30pm IST on Monday from the ICC website https://www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

The ticket sales for the 10

matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week.

 

"Tickets for the much-anticipated final, set to take place on Sunday, 9 March, will be released following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai," the ICC said.

The Champions Trophy will feature the world's top eight teams, competing in 15 high-stakes matches over 19 days, with every game crucial in the quest to reign in the coveted white jackets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
