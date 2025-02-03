Champions Trophy: India leg of trophy tour concludes

IMAGE: Mumbai and Indian cricket's stars Ajinkya Rahane, Diana Eduljee, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma with the Champions Trophy in Mumbai, during the Wankhede Stadium's 50 year celebration on Sunday, January 19. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

The trophy tour for the ICC Champions Trophy concluded in India with the coveted prize touring cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru ahead of the tournament beginning February 19.

The upcoming edition of the eight-team 50-overs tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

"The Trophy Tour has covered all eight participating nations during its global journey and, with the conclusion of India leg, it will now travel to its final stop in Pakistan," the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

The tour in Mumbai included trophy's visits to the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, the Gateway of India, Carter Road, historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Bandstand among other locations.

It was also displayed during the celebrations to mark the completion of 50 years of the Wankhede Stadium.

In Bengaluru, the trophy visited venues including Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Bengaluru Palace, Freedom Park, KR Market, Town Hall, St Mary's Basilica, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Church Street and Vidyarthi Bhavan.