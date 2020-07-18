Pakistan's new ethics code to end Akram's multiple roles

Source:

July 18, 2020 21:08 IST

IMAGE: The 27-page code was approved at the last meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors. Photograph: BCCI

Head coach Misbah-ul-haq and former skipper Wasim Akram may have to give up one of their multiple roles in Pakistan cricket with the PCB expanding the scope of its ethics code, which addresses the issue of conflict of interest.

The 27-page code was approved at the last meeting of the PCB's Board of Governors and aims to cover every individual working with the Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani wanted a new ethics code as in recent years there have been numerous complaints and issues of multiple roles by its officials, employees or members leading to a conflict of interest situation in their respective roles," said the source.

Misbah is presently head coach and chief selector but the PCB apparently has reservations over his signing on as head coach of the Islamabad United franchise in the PSL.

The ethics code will now cover business activities or interests of PCB officials, employees or members working in any capacity in the Board or PSL either directly or through even family members.

Akram is a member of the Board's cricket committee and also works with the Karachi Kings franchise. He is also said to have shares in a company which has been given digital rights by the board.

Former women's team captain, Bismah Maroof will also come under the radar as she is a member of the cricket committee besides heading the PCB women's wing and being the chief selector of women's cricket.

Besides these three big names they are others employed by the board as coaches who also have paid positions with PSL franchises.

"All such people who are doing dual jobs/roles and there is an element of conflict of interest in their roles will have to now give up one or two of their roles," the official said.

In the past the PCB has faced criticism for giving a free hand to individuals whose dual role has led to questions of conflict of interest. Former head coach, Mickey Arthur was also the head coach for Karachi Kings.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi used to host a political talk show on the Geo News channel which had bid a number of times for rights from the PCB.