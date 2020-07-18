News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who is Hardik calling 'Chotu Pandya?'

Who is Hardik calling 'Chotu Pandya?'

By Rediff Cricket
July 18, 2020 17:24 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Ishan Kishan, the left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper from Jharkhand, turned 22 on Saturday.

His Mumbai Indians’ teammate Hardik Pandya wished him and wrote, “Happy birthday to our Chotu Pandya.”

 

Krunal Pandya also showered love on Ishan and wrote, “Happy birthday Ishu. Our Pandya family’s baby. Love you.”

Ishan enjoyed much fame for his stint as the captain of India’s Under-19 team that ended as runners up in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016. 

The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the country and touted as the future of Indian cricket. With Dhoni likely to hang his boots soon, Kishan could make the most of the vacancy.

Rediff Cricket
