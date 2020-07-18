Rain delays start of Day 3 of second Test in Manchester

July 18, 2020 16:05 IST

IMAGE: The Emirates Old Trafford stadium under covers because of rain on Day 3 of the second Test match between England and West Indies in Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images for ECB

Poor weather in Manchester delayed the start of the third day of the second Test on Saturday with the West Indies trailing England by 437 runs at Old Trafford.

Kraigg Brathwaite, on six not out, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, on 14, were due to resume after the West Indies reached 32 for one wicket at the close on the second day.

England had declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first Test in Southampton last week.



Rain has been forecast for much of the day in Manchester.