Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain delays start of Day 3 of second Test in Manchester

Rain delays start of Day 3 of second Test in Manchester

July 18, 2020 16:05 IST
IMAGE: The Emirates Old Trafford stadium under covers because of rain on Day 3 of the second Test match between England and West Indies in Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images for ECB

Poor weather in Manchester delayed the start of the third day of the second Test on Saturday with the West Indies trailing England by 437 runs at Old Trafford.

Kraigg Brathwaite, on six not out, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, on 14, were due to resume after the West Indies reached 32 for one wicket at the close on the second day.

 

England had declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first Test in Southampton last week.

Rain has been forecast for much of the day in Manchester.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PHOTOS: Stokes puts England in charge against Windies

England need to support Archer, says Stokes

