Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1290 crore

IMAGE: The five-team Women's IPL will be held in March in Mumbai at a couple of venues. Photograph: BCCI

In another huge windfall for BCCI, the five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League were sold at combined value of Rs 4669.99 crore.

Adani Group was the highest bidder as he bagged the Ahmedabad franchise for a whopping Rs 1290 crore.



Mumbai Indians successfully acquired the Mumbai franchise for Rs 912 crore, with RCB bagging the Bengaluru team for Rs 901 crore.



Delhi Capitals' owners bought the Delhi team for Rs 810 crore and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd bought the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

The five-team WIPL will be held in March in Mumbai at a couple of venues.