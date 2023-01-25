News
Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1290 crore

Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1290 crore

January 25, 2023 15:31 IST
IMAGE: The five-team Women's IPL will be held in March in Mumbai at a couple of venues. Photograph: BCCI

In another huge windfall for BCCI, the five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League were sold at combined value of Rs 4669.99 crore.

 

Adani Group was the highest bidder as he bagged the Ahmedabad franchise for a whopping Rs 1290 crore.

Mumbai Indians successfully acquired the Mumbai franchise for Rs 912 crore, with RCB bagging the Bengaluru team for Rs 901 crore.

Delhi Capitals' owners bought the Delhi team for Rs 810 crore and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd bought the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

The five-team WIPL will be held in March in Mumbai at a couple of venues.

Meet Team India's 'Magician'
When is Bumrah expected to return?
India are World No 1 in ODI rankings!
Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final
Will BBC series affect sovereignty?: Tharoor to Antony
India, Egypt agree on steps to end cross-border terror
Soldiers Show Unarmed Combat Skills

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

Siraj World No 1 bowler in ODIs!

'Ashwin a big challenge for Australia's batters'

