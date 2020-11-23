News
Pak player out of NZ tour after showing COVID symptoms

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 23, 2020 00:45 IST
Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE:   Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pakistan's limited overs specialist opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand after showing symptoms of Covid-19 before the squad's departure for New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed late Sunday that Fakhar has fever and is yet to recover in time for the Pakistan squad's departure for the tour early Monday morning.

The board said the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority.

 

"Fakhar has been isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected and the PCB's medical panel is now monitoring him," a PCB official said.

He also made it clear that since the team management had not asked for a replacement for Fakhar.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem: "Fakhar's covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever.

"As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party."

All the players and officials underwent Covid-19 tests on Saturday after assembling at the team hotel in Lahore with all returning negative reports.

A total of 34 players and 15 officials who are part of the Pakistan senior and A squads will leave Monday morning for Auckland via Dubai and will remain 14-day in quarantine and isolation before being allowed to move out of a bio-secure bubble since New Zealand is a Covid free country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Kohli is not what you see on cricket field'
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
'Rohit, Ishant need to leave for Australia in 3-4 days'
ISL: Angulo's brace helps Goa hold Bengaluru
'Rohit, Ishant need to leave for Australia in 3-4 days'
EPL PIX: Everton edge past Fulham
Ready to bat anywhere: Rohit on Australia tour
Nothing beats a good conversation, says Shastri

Can Steve Smith handle India's bouncer barrage?

