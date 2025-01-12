HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shaheen Afridi's Test future in doubt

Shaheen Afridi's Test future in doubt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2025 13:35 IST

x

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has now either been dropped, sidelined or rested for eight out of Pakistan's last 12 Tests since 2024. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

The future of Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in red-ball cricket is under scrutiny after he was sidelined for the two-Test series against the West Indies at home.

Shaheen has now either been dropped, sidelined or rested for eight out of Pakistan's last 12 Tests since 2024.

The left-arm pacer, with 116 wickets in 32 Tests, was also omitted from the two-Test series in South Africa. The selectors explained their decision by stating they wanted him fresh for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board didn't hesitate to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Shaheen to participate in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League at the same time the Tests were on in South Africa.

Even before the South African tour where Shaheen played and performed well in the T20 and ODI series, the selectors had sidelined him for the last two Tests against England at home last year and before that a Test each against Bangladesh at home. He also missed a Test each against Bangladesh (home) and Australia (Sydney) last year.

In the latest development, the selectors announced a 15-member squad for the two Tests against the West Indies, excluding Shaheen. Other regular pacers, including Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Abbas, and Aamir Jamal, who featured in the South Africa series that Pakistan lost 0-2, were also left out.

A source close to the selectors said that Shaheen and Naseem's workloads are being managed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at home, starting on February 19.

"The selectors want Shaheen and even Naseem at their best in the Champions Trophy as it is a 50-overs competition and we are defending champions," the source said.

However, the source had no satisfactory response when reminded that Pakistan has never won a Test series in South Africa and last secured a Test victory there in 2006. Having Shaheen in the side on pace-friendly pitches could have significantly boosted Pakistan's confidence ahead of the ICC event.

The source added that the selectors considered including Shaheen in the South Africa Test squad but decided to give him a break due to a hectic cricket calendar.

 

>"But for the West Indies series there was no purpose taxing him out since both teams are out of this cycle of the World Test Championship final contention and the selectors are planning to have spin pitches in Multan."

Despite his recent exclusions, Shaheen, now 24, has expressed his willingness to play in all formats. In a recent interview, he dismissed suggestions that he requested rest for the South Africa series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah set to miss Champions Trophy group stage
Bumrah set to miss Champions Trophy group stage
Bangladesh leave out Shakib for Champions Trophy
Bangladesh leave out Shakib for Champions Trophy
No major calls at BCCI's review meeting
No major calls at BCCI's review meeting
Legend calls for urgent wide ball rule overhaul
Legend calls for urgent wide ball rule overhaul
Lyon happy to bowl '100 overs a week'
Lyon happy to bowl '100 overs a week'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Faf: Fit And Fab At 40!

webstory image 2

Swami Vivekananda's Lessons For Us

webstory image 3

Which Of These Men Will Win Australian Open?

VIDEOS

'Don't ask me how many hrs I work': Anand Mahindra responds to 90-hour work week debate4:32

'Don't ask me how many hrs I work': Anand Mahindra...

WATCH: The Magic Of Srinagar In Winter4:14

WATCH: The Magic Of Srinagar In Winter

Shilpa Shetty looks cheerful as she arrives for a dinner date with Raj Kundra0:23

Shilpa Shetty looks cheerful as she arrives for a dinner...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD