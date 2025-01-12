Shaheen Afridi's Test future in doubt

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi has now either been dropped, sidelined or rested for eight out of Pakistan's last 12 Tests since 2024. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

The future of Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in red-ball cricket is under scrutiny after he was sidelined for the two-Test series against the West Indies at home.



Shaheen has now either been dropped, sidelined or rested for eight out of Pakistan's last 12 Tests since 2024.

The left-arm pacer, with 116 wickets in 32 Tests, was also omitted from the two-Test series in South Africa. The selectors explained their decision by stating they wanted him fresh for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19.



Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board didn't hesitate to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Shaheen to participate in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League at the same time the Tests were on in South Africa.



Even before the South African tour where Shaheen played and performed well in the T20 and ODI series, the selectors had sidelined him for the last two Tests against England at home last year and before that a Test each against Bangladesh at home. He also missed a Test each against Bangladesh (home) and Australia (Sydney) last year.



In the latest development, the selectors announced a 15-member squad for the two Tests against the West Indies, excluding Shaheen. Other regular pacers, including Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Abbas, and Aamir Jamal, who featured in the South Africa series that Pakistan lost 0-2, were also left out.



A source close to the selectors said that Shaheen and Naseem's workloads are being managed ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy at home, starting on February 19.



"The selectors want Shaheen and even Naseem at their best in the Champions Trophy as it is a 50-overs competition and we are defending champions," the source said.



However, the source had no satisfactory response when reminded that Pakistan has never won a Test series in South Africa and last secured a Test victory there in 2006. Having Shaheen in the side on pace-friendly pitches could have significantly boosted Pakistan's confidence ahead of the ICC event.



The source added that the selectors considered including Shaheen in the South Africa Test squad but decided to give him a break due to a hectic cricket calendar.

>"But for the West Indies series there was no purpose taxing him out since both teams are out of this cycle of the World Test Championship final contention and the selectors are planning to have spin pitches in Multan."



Despite his recent exclusions, Shaheen, now 24, has expressed his willingness to play in all formats. In a recent interview, he dismissed suggestions that he requested rest for the South Africa series.