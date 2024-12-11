News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi scripts history

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi scripts history

Source: ANI
December 11, 2024 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi took three wickets in the first T20I against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday to complete 100 T20I wickets. Photograph: PCB/X

Seamer Shaheen Afridi etched his name in the annals of history by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in each format of international cricket.

In the first innings of the opening T20I against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday, Shaheen struck once in the powerplay, then in the middle phase and once towards the end to complete a three-wicket haul and arrive at the rare feat.

With a three-wicket haul, Shaheen completed 100 T20I wickets and became the first Pakistan bowler to have 100 wickets in each format. Apart from T20Is, the 24-year-old left-arm seamer boasts 112 scalps in ODIs and 116 in Test cricket.

 

With his record-shattering spell, he also the became third Pakistani bowler to achieve 100 T20I wickets, behind Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

Shaheen hit the three-digit figure milestone in his 74th T20I game for Pakistan. He became the second-fastest to take 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan after scorching pacer Haris Rauf, who achieved the feat in 71 T20I matches.

Shaheen is also the youngest to achieve the feat and joined New Zealand's Tim Southee, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
PIX: Liverpool down Girona; Real back to winning ways
PIX: Liverpool down Girona; Real back to winning ways
Phones with Best Battery Backup under your Budget
Phones with Best Battery Backup under your Budget
2024: The Best South Films
2024: The Best South Films
RS adjourned amid din over Oppn's no-trust notice
RS adjourned amid din over Oppn's no-trust notice
Sebi widens scope of T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks
Sebi widens scope of T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
What's Affecting Rohit's Batting?
What's Affecting Rohit's Batting?
Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD
Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances