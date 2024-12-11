Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi scripts history

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi took three wickets in the first T20I against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday to complete 100 T20I wickets. Photograph: PCB/X

Seamer Shaheen Afridi etched his name in the annals of history by becoming the first Pakistani bowler to take 100 wickets in each format of international cricket.

In the first innings of the opening T20I against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday, Shaheen struck once in the powerplay, then in the middle phase and once towards the end to complete a three-wicket haul and arrive at the rare feat.

With a three-wicket haul, Shaheen completed 100 T20I wickets and became the first Pakistan bowler to have 100 wickets in each format. Apart from T20Is, the 24-year-old left-arm seamer boasts 112 scalps in ODIs and 116 in Test cricket.

With his record-shattering spell, he also the became third Pakistani bowler to achieve 100 T20I wickets, behind Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

Shaheen hit the three-digit figure milestone in his 74th T20I game for Pakistan. He became the second-fastest to take 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan after scorching pacer Haris Rauf, who achieved the feat in 71 T20I matches.

Shaheen is also the youngest to achieve the feat and joined New Zealand's Tim Southee, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.