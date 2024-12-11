News
Home  » Cricket » All-round Linde stars in South Africa's win over Pakistan

All-round Linde stars in South Africa's win over Pakistan

December 11, 2024 09:08 IST
South Africa's George Linde picked four wickets against Pakistan in the first T20I in Durban on Monday

IMAGE: South Africa's George Linde picked four wickets against Pakistan in the first T20I in Durban on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Spinner George Linde took four wickets, plus scored 48 runs off 24 balls with the bat, to lead South Africa to an 11-run win over Pakistan in the first of their Twenty20 internationals at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Linde ensured South Africa, who won the toss and chose to bat first, set a tough target as they made 183-9 off their 20 overs.

Pakistan were 172-8 in reply, falling short of the target.

David Miller top scored for South Africa with 82 off 40 runs in a swashbuckling innings that included four sixes and eight fours.

Linde then took 4-21 in four overs, but was denied a hat-trick when his last ball was initially adjudged to have trapped Haris Rauf leg before wicket. The decision was overturned on review when the ball tracker said the ball would have missed the leg stump.

Pakistan were always struggling to keep up the required run rate despite captain Mohamed Rizwan batting through to the last over before being dismissed for 74.

The two teams meet next in Pretoria on Friday and then again on Saturday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Next week the two countries will meet in a three-match One Day International series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Agassi hopes to make a generational change in India...
Maharaj helps South Africa record 50th Test win by...
'He doesn't care what people think of his technique'
Defiant Netanyahu takes stand in landmark graft trial
'Shami Must Play 3rd Test'
Big Story: How $4.2 Bn Drugs Was Seized!
Raj Kapoor@100: Magical RK Partnership
How SA jumped to top despite playing just 12 Tests
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
