Rediff.com  » Sports » Antil, Jadhav named India flag-bearers for Paralympics

Source: PTI
August 16, 2024 20:23 IST
IMAGE: Haryana's javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics.

 

"Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics' athletes march past," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

Haryana's javelin thrower Sumit won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal with a world record throw of 68.55 metres in the F64 category.

He then went on to win a gold at the World Para Championships last year and shattered his own record at the Asian Para Games with a throw of 73.29m.

Shotputter Bhagyashree, who competes in the F34 category, won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games. She is also a medal winner at the FAZZA World Cup.

The Indian contingent comprises 84 athletes across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics slated from August 28-September 8.

India had a haul of 19 medals in the last edition in Tokyo.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

