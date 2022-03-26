Pakistan lacked courage: Shoaib Akhtar

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team for their defensive approach during the final innings of the final Test. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan failed to hold out in the last session of the third and final Test as Australia recorded an emphatic 115 run win on Friday to clinch the series 1-0.

The hosts were dismissed for 235 in their second innings on a worn-out wicket an hour after tea as Australia enjoyed a successful end to its first Test series in Pakistan since 1998.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistan team management for their defensive mindset in the series defeat.

'Absolutely disappointing series, this. Absolute nonsense. The mindset of both, the Pakistan Cricket Board and probably the team management, was to draw this series. Neither should they win, nor us; just end this series in a draw,' Akhtar stated on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar said there needs to be a change of personnel in the higher decision-making roles at the PCB.

'See, when you are lacking courage and only trying to escape, the results are like this. They came here after 24 years and they expected you to prepare good wickets. But you didn't do that. You tried to wear them down,' Akhtar added.

'The opposite has happened. It's the wrong approach, wrong mindset. We should bring in people who are not mediocre and take right decisions. Unfortunately, it doesn't happen in Pakistan.'

'But hats off to the Australians. I'm genuinely happy for them. This is not their home, none of these players played in Pakistan before; they came here and play brave cricket,' Shoaib acknowledged.

'The bowlers didn't know when the ball reverses in such conditions, but both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins put in the hard hours to learn the skills of the trade here. Nathan Lyon, who hadn't toured Pakistan, took a five wicket haul.'