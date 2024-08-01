News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'He wouldn't let the tricolour down': Kusale's parents

'He wouldn't let the tricolour down': Kusale's parents

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Swapnil Kusale

IMAGE: Swapnil Kusale shot to glory in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's tally to three at the Paris Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

The parents of Olympic shooting bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale on Thursday said they were sure he would win a medal for the 'tricolour and the country'.

“We let him focus on his work and didn't even call him yesterday so that he should not get distracted,” Swapnil's father Suresh Kusale told reporters in Kolhapur, soon after their son won a bronze for India in Paris.

 

“For the last 10 to 12 years, he was mostly away from home, focusing on his marksmanship. I was sure he would win a medal for India and wouldn't let the tricolour down."

“People have been calling up incessantly to congratulate us,” said Suresh, a school teacher.

As Swapnil shot to glory in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's tally to three at the Paris Games on Thursday, his family and friends exploded in joy at his home in Kolhapur district.

His mother Anita, who had been praying just moments before, burst into tears. Other family members and neighbours watching the event live exulted, filling the air with “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Suresh said they could not put into words the efforts they had made for their son over the last several years. “But it was his sheer hard work and determination that paid off today,” said the ecstatic father, who apparently spent about Rs 25 lakh on Swapnil's training.

As he expressed immense pride in Swapnil for bringing fame to their village, Suresh also thanked his coach, Dipali Deshpande, saying she took great care of him.

Swapnil Kusale

Swapnil's mother said the family hails from Kambalwadi village in Radhanagari tehsil of Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra.

“He studied in a public school and developed a liking for shooting while at Sangli,” she said. He later went to Nashik for further training in the sport, added Anita, who is also the sarpanch of their village.

Swapnil's brother expressed his gratitude to all the countrymen for supporting and believing in the 28-year-old shooter.

The medal for Swapnil comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Worth more than gold: Kusale's historic bronze'
'Worth more than gold: Kusale's historic bronze'
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
Olympics Hockey: India go down fighting to Belgium
Olympics Hockey: India go down fighting to Belgium
From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought
From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought
5 dead, 50 missing after cloudburst in Himachal
5 dead, 50 missing after cloudburst in Himachal
12 dead after torrential overnight rain in U'khand
12 dead after torrential overnight rain in U'khand
Massive Rescue Ops Underway In Wayanad
Massive Rescue Ops Underway In Wayanad

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris

Historic bronze for shooter Swapnil Kusale in Paris

What's Common Between Dhoni And Kusale?

What's Common Between Dhoni And Kusale?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances