News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan-England Test to proceed as scheduled

Pakistan-England Test to proceed as scheduled

Source: ANI
December 01, 2022 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England indicated that they're in a position to field a playing XI in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in the opening Test. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that the decision on the commencement of the first Test between England and Pakistan will not be delayed and both boards have agreed to start the match as per schedule from Thursday after the outbreak of viral infection in Three Lions' camp.

England indicated that they're in a position to field a playing XI in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in the opening Test.

 

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," ECB said in a tweet.

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first #PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted.

On the eve of their first Test in Pakistan, England's squad were in disarray as 13 to 14 staff members, including half of the 16-man playing squad, fell ill on Wednesday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the problem is believed to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, and England is taking extra precautions with their diet thanks to a chef named Omar Meziane who has accompanied the team on this tour. To reduce the risk of the virus spreading, some players were instructed to remain in their rooms on Tuesday after reporting feeling unwell.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant defends his record in white ball cricket
Pant defends his record in white ball cricket
3 Yuvraj Pix You Must See!
3 Yuvraj Pix You Must See!
Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?
Who will be the new Chief Selector of Team India?
Voting underway in Gujarat, famous faces in fray
Voting underway in Gujarat, famous faces in fray
The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz
The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz
5 Tips For Long Distance Relationships
5 Tips For Long Distance Relationships
FIFA WC: How Argentina saved their best for Poland
FIFA WC: How Argentina saved their best for Poland

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Several England players affected by virus in Pakistan

Several England players affected by virus in Pakistan

Dhawan gives verdict on Pant vs Samson debate

Dhawan gives verdict on Pant vs Samson debate

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances