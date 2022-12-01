Pakistan-England Test to proceed as scheduled

IMAGE: England indicated that they're in a position to field a playing XI in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in the opening Test. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that the decision on the commencement of the first Test between England and Pakistan will not be delayed and both boards have agreed to start the match as per schedule from Thursday after the outbreak of viral infection in Three Lions' camp.

England indicated that they're in a position to field a playing XI in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in the opening Test.

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," ECB said in a tweet.

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first #PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted.

On the eve of their first Test in Pakistan, England's squad were in disarray as 13 to 14 staff members, including half of the 16-man playing squad, fell ill on Wednesday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the problem is believed to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, and England is taking extra precautions with their diet thanks to a chef named Omar Meziane who has accompanied the team on this tour. To reduce the risk of the virus spreading, some players were instructed to remain in their rooms on Tuesday after reporting feeling unwell.