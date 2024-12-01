News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in first T20

Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in first T20

December 01, 2024 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Captain Sikandar Raza led the Zimbabwe reply with 39 from 28 balls. Photograph: PCB/X

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took a career best 3-20 as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first Twenty20 International in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 165 for four in their 20 overs after electing to bat first as Usman Khan struck 39 from 30 balls and Tayyab Tahir provided a late boost with 39 not out from 25 deliveries.

 

Captain Sikandar Raza led the Zimbabwe reply with 39 from 28 balls but they collapsed from 77-2 to 108 all out as the visitors mastered the slow wicket.

The second match of the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit, Ritika finally reveal baby boy's name
Rohit, Ritika finally reveal baby boy's name
PIX: Gill gets quality match time, Rohit falls early
PIX: Gill gets quality match time, Rohit falls early
Sindhu ends drought; Sen and Treesa-Gayatri triumph
Sindhu ends drought; Sen and Treesa-Gayatri triumph
Probe panel visits Sambhal mosque, violence-hit areas
Probe panel visits Sambhal mosque, violence-hit areas
Shami sets up Bengal's win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Shami sets up Bengal's win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
'Fadnavis set to be Maharashtra CM; BJP meet soon'
'Fadnavis set to be Maharashtra CM; BJP meet soon'
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM
Mahayuti leaders spar amid suspense over Maha CM

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Can new ICC boss solve India-Pak CT 2025 deadlock?
Can new ICC boss solve India-Pak CT 2025 deadlock?
Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman
Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances