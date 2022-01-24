News
Pakistan captain Babar ODI Cricketer of the Year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 24, 2022 13:09 IST
IMAGE: Babar Azam enjoyed a good run with the bat in 2021 when he scored 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was on Monday named the International Cricket Council's ODI Cricketer of the Year following his exploits in 2021 when he scored 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50.

 

The 27-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan's wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

The architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first.

He was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they were swept by England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support as none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series.

Babar's best performance this year came in a losing cause in the final ODI against England.

Walking in to bat early in the innings, Babar strung a 92-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq to bail Pakistan out of trouble. He was cautious in his approach initially, bringing up his half-century in 72 balls. He made up for it by bringing up the next fifty runs in just 32 balls -- his second ODI century of the year.

Marais Erasmus Umpire of the Year

South Africa umpire Marais Erasmus was named the Umpire of the Year for the third time after receiving the honour in 2016 and 2017.

The 57-year-old officiated in the just concluded series between hosts South Africa and India.

On top of the T20 World Cup final, Erasmus oversaw 20 international fixtures across the three formats in 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

