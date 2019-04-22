Pakistan batsman Ali seeks World Cup advice from Tendulkar

Picked in Pakistan's World Cup squad, opener Abid Ali, on Sunday, sought advice from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the showpiece and said he wants to hug the Indian batting great .
The 31-year old was in prolific form in Pakistan's domestic cricket and broke into the national One-day squad for the World Cup after scoring a century on his debut against Australia in Dubai last month.
The immensely talented Abid bats in a manner similar to one of cricket's all-time greats.
"It's my wish and hope that I meet Sachin Tendulkar. Definitely, I would like to hug him and I am sure that just like all great players meet youngsters I am sure that he will not turn me down."
"I am sure that if I want to get any information on cricket from Sachin, he will give a positive reply," Abid told a group of journalists.
Abid said meeting his idol would be a memorable moment.
"It will be the best day in my life when I meet him (Tendulkar) because he was one of the best batsmen."
"West Indian Viv Richards was also a great so I want to meet all the great players and learn from them," he added.
