Pak to get Shadab boost for tri-series

IMAGE: Shadab Khan is tipped to take over as T20 captain from Salman Agha. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan could be a late addition to the national squad for the T20 tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, to be played from November 17 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Shadab, who has been rehabilitating from a shoulder surgery, appeared in a practice game in Lahore recently and was watched closely by selectors, including Aaqib Javed who is also the head of the National Cricket Academy.

Shadab, who is also tipped to eventually take over as the T20 captain from Salman Ali Agha, played the match after having his final rehabilitation process at the NCA under the supervision of its medical panel.

“Shadab appears to have recovered well from his shoulder injury and could be a late addition for the T20 Tri-Series,” a source close to the selectors said.

Young uncapped fast bowler Ali Reza, who is also recovering from an injury, appeared in the match and bowled well.

Reza, a promising Pakistan under-19 player has impressed everyone with his potential during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The source said the selectors might ask Shadab to join the team for the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka to get back to full match fitness under the supervision of the national team management.

He might also be asked appear in a first-class match in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

“But the selectors are keen to have him back in the T20 side as soon as possible if he is match fit as he would add a lot of balance to the side and is in line with head coach Mike Hesson's insistence on having all round players in the side,” he added.

Shadab who has captained Pakistan in a few T20 games last played in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year before he decided to have his shoulder operation.