HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pak to get Shadab boost for tri-series

Pak to get Shadab boost for tri-series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 15:01 IST

x

Shadab Khan is tipped to take over as T20 captain from Salman Agha

IMAGE: Shadab Khan is tipped to take over as T20 captain from Salman Agha. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Pakistan's experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan could be a late addition to the national squad for the T20 tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, to be played from November 17 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Shadab, who has been rehabilitating from a shoulder surgery, appeared in a practice game in Lahore recently and was watched closely by selectors, including Aaqib Javed who is also the head of the National Cricket Academy.

 

Shadab, who is also tipped to eventually take over as the T20 captain from Salman Ali Agha, played the match after having his final rehabilitation process at the NCA under the supervision of its medical panel.

“Shadab appears to have recovered well from his shoulder injury and could be a late addition for the T20 Tri-Series,” a source close to the selectors said.

Young uncapped fast bowler Ali Reza, who is also recovering from an injury, appeared in the match and bowled well.

Reza, a promising Pakistan under-19 player has impressed everyone with his potential during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The source said the selectors might ask Shadab to join the team for the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka to get back to full match fitness under the supervision of the national team management.

He might also be asked appear in a first-class match in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

“But the selectors are keen to have him back in the T20 side as soon as possible if he is match fit as he would add a lot of balance to the side and is in line with head coach Mike Hesson's insistence on having all round players in the side,” he added.

Shadab who has captained Pakistan in a few T20 games last played in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year before he decided to have his shoulder operation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge
Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Will Jurel play as specialist batter in SA Tests?
Will Jurel play as specialist batter in SA Tests?
Impactful and composed, Sundar stands tall in Australia
Impactful and composed, Sundar stands tall in Australia
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters terrorism Union Minister Nitin Gadkari0:33

Delhi Red Fort Blast There is no place for supporters...

Actor Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy hospital, nephew Abhay Deol arrives at residence0:27

Actor Dharmendra admitted to Breach Candy hospital,...

Delhi bomb blast victims body brought to Amroh family mourns the tragic loss1:28

Delhi bomb blast victims body brought to Amroh family...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO