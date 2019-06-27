Pak PM Imran Khan congratulates team for 'great comeback'

June 27, 2019 12:14 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrate after defeating New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for their win against the previously unbeaten New Zealand in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Khan took to Twitter to applaud the team, saying, "Congratulations to our cricket team for a great comeback. Congratulations especially go to Babar, Haris and Shaheen for their brilliant performances."

With this win, Pakistan are now in the sixth spot with seven points, keeping their hopes alive of reaching the knock-out stage.

Azam's ton helped Pakistan thrash New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston in the ongoing World Cup.

Sohail's 68 runs scored in partnership with Azam, put the team in a comfortable position as towards the end Pakistan needed just 23 in 5 overs.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 237 for six in their 50 overs after Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi scalped three wickets and also bowled three maidens out of his 10 overs, giving away just 28 runs in his spell.

Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241-4.

Pakistan will next take on Afghanistan on June 29.