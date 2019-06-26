World Cup PHOTOS: New Zealand vs Pakistan

June 26, 2019 20:40 IST

Images from Wednesday's World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan, at Edgbaston.

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Ross Taylor in Wednesday's World Cup match at Edgbaston, in Birmingham. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi rattled the top and middle order in a fiery spell before combative half centuries from James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme rallied New Zealand to 237 for 6 in the World Cup match, in Birmingham, Wednesday.

Reduced to 83 for five after electing to bat, New Zealand looked up to skipper Kane Williamson for yet another rescue act, but it was Neesham (97 not out) and de Grandhomme (64), who revived the Kiwi innings with a 132-run partnership.

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham plays to the off-side as Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

De Grandhomme's run-out ended the fighting stand, but Neeham stayed till the end and finished the innings in style by hitting a six off Wahab Riaz.

He missed out on getting his maiden ODI century but his crucial knock, which came off 112 balls and included five fours and three sixes, helped New Zealand stay in the game.

Pakistan were off to a cracking start as Mohammed Amir (1/63) struck with his first delivery. Martin Guptill (5) played that ball on to his stumps.

IMAGE: Shadab Khan celebrates with his Pakistan teammates after taking the wicket of Kane Williamson. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Left-arm pacer Afridi then swung into action, ripping apart the middle order. He began by dismissing Colin Munro (12), who was caught by Haris Sohail in slips, and then returned to send back the dangerous Ross Taylor (3).

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was called a pig by a fan, took a one-handed blinder, diving full-stretched on his right to hold an edge from Taylor.

The combo of Sarafaraz and Afiridi was at it again and this time Tom Latham (1) was consumed.

IMAGE: Jimmy Neesham, right, in congratulated by Colin de Grandhomme after completing 50. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Williamson (41) and Neesham added 37 runs for the fifth wicket before leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/43) beat the Kiwi skipper and his edge was smartly taken by Sarfaraz.

Nothing seem to work for Pakistan after that with Neesham and de Grandhomme building the innings bit by bit.

They worked the ball around, and stayed patient until it was time to accelerate.