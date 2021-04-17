News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Padikkal has few things to iron out: Lara

Padikkal has few things to iron out: Lara

Source: PTI
April 17, 2021 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Devdutt Padikkal 'is a great little player'

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal 'is a great little player'. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Devdutt Padikkal needs to "iron out" a few technical glitches but the legendary Brian Lara is confident that the Royal Challengers Bangalore left-hander would better his performance during this IPL with a few Man of the Match awards.

The 20-year-old Padikkal was one of the finds of the last IPL, scoring 474 runs with five half-centuries and contributing handsomely to RCB's campaign.

 

This year, he missed RCB's opener as he was recovering from a bout of COVID-19 virus and scored 11 in his first appearance, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"He's (Padikkal) such a great talent. Last year, he got a couple of (5) fifties, he batted well, he supported Virat Kohli very well," Lara told Star Sports' Select Dugout Live Feed.

Lara is hopeful that Padikkal has worked on his game in the last five months and the improvements will be there for everybody to see. For the record, he has scored more than 700 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka.

"A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL," Lara said.

"What I want to see in 2021 IPL is for him to go on and get a few man-of-the-matches and get a couple of triple figures under his belt. Such a great little player," Lara added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Chahar's performance was answer to an online critic
Chahar's performance was answer to an online critic
'I'm a finisher but I can bat in tough situations'
'I'm a finisher but I can bat in tough situations'
Tennis: Nadal rues missed chance after shock loss
Tennis: Nadal rues missed chance after shock loss
West Bengal polls: 69.4% voter turnout till 3.30 pm
West Bengal polls: 69.4% voter turnout till 3.30 pm
Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19
Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19
IPL Poll: MI vs SRH: Who will win?
IPL Poll: MI vs SRH: Who will win?
Jan 26 violence: Deep Sidhu granted bail
Jan 26 violence: Deep Sidhu granted bail

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Parenthood is 'life-changing' for Kohli

Parenthood is 'life-changing' for Kohli

IPL 2021, Week 1: All the Hits & Misses

IPL 2021, Week 1: All the Hits & Misses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use