Pacers put Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pakistan

Pacers put Bangladesh on course for historic series win vs Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 02, 2024 15:00 IST
IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana celebrates a wicket with his team-mates during Day 4 of the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Monday. Photograph: BCB/X

Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana wreaked havoc with the ball to put Bangladesh on course for a historic series victory in the second and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, on Monday.

Mahmud took 5/43, while Rana claimed 4/44 as Pakistan were bowled out for 172 in their second innings.

Bangladesh need 184 runs to win the second Test and claim their first ever series victory in Pakistan.

21-year-old Rana, playing in only his third Test match, ran through the Pakistan middle as he claimed the key wickets of captain Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (2)  in a deadly burst in the morning session.

Mahmud also chipped away at the wickets, including the key scalp of Mohammad Rizwan, who was caught behind for 43, and also dismissed Mohammad Ali in the same over.

Pakistan, who resumed on 9/2, suffered an early blow when Saim Ayub caught by Najmul Shanto off Taskin Ahmed for 20.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's players celebrate a wicket during Day 4 of the second Test. Photograph: BCB/X

Rana then produced an unbelievable spell with three wickets in his first three overs. He got Pakistan skipper Masood caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das as he played away from his body.

In his next over, he struck with the big scalp of Azam for the second time in four innings after the right-hander poked and was caught behind for 11.

He was unlucky not to get Mohammad Rizwan's wicket off the very next ball as Shadman Islam put down a sharp chance at first slip. Shakeel also couldn't last long and was caught behind off Rana for 2 as Pakistan slipped to 81/6, in the 22nd over.

Azam's poor run with the bat continued. He has not hit a single half-century in his last eight Tests. Pakistan, who had a slim first innings lead of 12 runs, were reeling on 117/6 at lunch.

Mahmud rocked Pakistan further in the post-lunch session with two wickets in his sixth over. He dismissed the well-set Rizwan caught behind for 43 and off the very next ball, had Mohammad Ali caught at first slip for a first-ball duck.

 

Rana came back to torment the hosts as he edged the short ball straight to Shanto at first slip for 2 for his fourth wicket of the innings.

REDIFF CRICKET
