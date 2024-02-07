News
Pace is one of those things I will be working on: Prasidh

Pace is one of those things I will be working on: Prasidh

Source: PTI
February 07, 2024 22:32 IST
IMAGE: Out due to injury, Prasidh Krishna is working on his skillset and consistency. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Injured Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been on the mend from his quadriceps injury sustained during India's tour of South Africa and the Bengaluru man said that his singular endeavour now is to improve his consistency and increase his skill-set moving forward.

Prasidh was handed a debut during India's two-Test series in South Africa and looked completely out of sync in red ball cricket before being ruled out of the ongoing England series. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

 

"I am working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side," Prasidh told PTI on sidelines of a promotional event.

Asked what are the areas he would be working on as he already is naturally quick and gets disconcerting bounce off the track, he replied: "Pace is one of those things I will be working on.

“With confidence and rhythm, all of those (pace) things increase. But then what we need is to bowl in a particular way consistently and stick to the tactics of the team. That's more important."

The competition to get a senior national team breakthrough is immense and it only helps an individual to grow as a player.

"Every time someone gets into the team you know he has gone through the grind, through the hard competition and all of that and you are getting the best of the crop. So I think it is great for all individual athletes to fight the competition there is and get a place in the team."

Source: PTI
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

