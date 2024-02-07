Bumrah 'outbowled' other Indian bowlers in Vizag: AB de Villiers

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked up a nine-wicket haul in the second Test. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

South Africa batting great AB de Villiers has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for simply "outbowling" his colleagues in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam to help India level the five-match series.

Bumrah's performance in the second Test has enabled him to jump to the top of the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, becoming the first Indian pacer to achieve the feat.

"Bumrah bowls brilliantly. What a bowler, Jasprit Bumrah! He outbowled other Indian bowlers, but I feel the others took their turn, and it was hunting in packs," de Villiers said in his Youtube channel.

"Their (other Indian bowlers) figures don't look great, yes. But they did play a role in setting up for him. It is not an individual sport, and this is what I like about this Indian attack."

Bumrah was on song in the second Test, scalping nine wickets across two innings. His impeccable yorkers were simply unplayable.

"That (yorkers) is certainly his (Bumrah's) weapon across all the formats he plays in. Playing against him, I would always think of the yorker as his stock threat or main threat. Even in Tests, he picks a lot of wickets with that," de Villiers said.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill silenced critics with an important century in the second Test. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

‘Gill showed incredible character’

Although Bumrah walked away with the man-of-the-match award, a huge amount of credit should also go to young opener Shubman Gill, whose 104-run knock in the second innings was key to India's 106-run win.

"He (Gill) came to Vizag and just showed the incredible character that the young man has got. What an incredible player!

"I don't know if he has worked on his technique at all or has anything changed, but it just shows you the talent he has got," the South African said.

"In the second innings of a big Test match, that was a telling hundred, and let me tell you, that was the difference between the two sides," he added.