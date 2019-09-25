News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Owner of KPL team Belagavi Panthers arrested

Owner of KPL team Belagavi Panthers arrested

September 25, 2019 07:25 IST

Ashfaq Ali Thara, the owner of a Karnataka Premier League team Belagavi Panthers, was arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday in connection with an alleged international cricket betting scandal, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph" Files

The police claimed to have busted an international cricket betting scandal with his arrest.

Ali, they said, had placed bets on matches with a Dubai based bookie.

"Regarding match fixing, it is still under enquiry. Ali was in touch with players of other teams during KPL," Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

Players of other teams have also been summoned for questioning, he said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Presidential level security for Sri Lankan team in Pak

Presidential level security for Sri Lankan team in Pak

Murray battles to first singles win on tour since Jan

Murray battles to first singles win on tour since Jan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use